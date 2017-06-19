Baird Middle School remembers eighth grade student

The Ludlow community is honoring an eighth grade student who passed away after a drowning accident last week.

Eren Yanbul is remembered for his infectious smile and contagious laugh. His principal told us he was a student known and loved by everyone.

The eighth grade class at Baird Middle School in Ludlow is remembering one of their own - a student who had a smile that will never be forgotten.

Yanbul, 14. was a vibrant member of the eighth grade class.



"Just a beautiful, beautiful young man, just a brilliant smile that lit up the room and I think that's what everybody remembers about him. He just had this smile and he had a way of making everybody feel comfortable,' said Stacy Monette, principal of Baird Middle School.

Monette told us that Yanbul joined the eighth grade class in September and immediately made himself known.



"He got 'Student of the Month' in November," Monette added.



Tragically, Yanbul drowned Thursday night in his cousin's pool. The family said that they are at least comforted that he passed during the holy month of Ramadan.



"He was very deep in his religion. He was very proud to be from the Turkish community and taught a lot of us about the Turkish community," Monette explained.



Yanbul loved math and wanted to be a math teacher. He performed in the school play, loved the color dark blue, and "he loved The Flash, the cartoon, The Flash, the character," Monette said.

Yanbul was an avid reader. "He's winning an award for reading," Monette explained.



Yanbul was to receive an award and a medal at the eighth grade celebration scheduled for Monday night.

The Yanbul family said in a statement:

"My family and I would like to thank the Baird family, as well as the entire Ludlow community, for their endless support during our difficult time. Eren's sudden unexpected death has impacted everyone in his life. As many of you already know, Eren passed away during the holy month of Ramadan. He was very religious and devoted to his beliefs. We, as a family, believe that Eren is in heaven smiling down on all of us."

Monette is making sure Yanbul's at tonight's celebration in spirit. A chair has been decorated with the hat and handcuffs he wore as Lieutenant Ward in the play "Annie" and, of course, a Flash t-shirt.



That's why members of the school community said that it only makes sense that there's lightning in Monday night's forecast.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.