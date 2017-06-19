Dog survives black bear attack in Huntington

A scary moment for

A western Massachusetts pet owner experienced a scary moment as his dog came face-to-face with a mother bear and her three cubs.

Smokey and Maya keep Kenneth Jordan company on his front porch.

"These are weimaraners. They originated in Germany and they were used to hunt bear over there," Jordan explained.

However, just this past weekend, the opposite happened.

"The bear came through the trail over there and before we knew it, the dog and bear met and attacked the dog," Jordan said.

Smokey came face-to-face with a mother bear and her three cubs.

"I've lived here 40 years and we've seen bears, but this one - for some reason - is super, super protective," Jordan added.

It was a frightening moment for Jordan.

"It was very scary. I've never seen a bear so aggressive in all the time we've been here," Jordan said.

However, after five hours at the veterinarian, Smokey is all fixed up.

"Now he's on antibiotics and has a bunch load of staples," Jordan noted.

Jordan has some advice for those who live near the woods.

"Take down the feeders. Anybody who lives in the woods like this better double-check before you open the door, particularly if you know the mom is around. You'll see the babies," Jordan said.

