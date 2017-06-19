Reconfiguration plan proposed for Westfield schools

The Westfield school committee is expected to vote Monday on a reconfiguration plan for the district.

With aging buildings and overcrowding in some of the schools, many said that it's time to come up with a way to move forward.

Right now, Westfield has one of its elementary schools in Russell. It leases the building from the town, but with the lease about to expire and no word on if or when a new elementary school could be built, the district needed to come up with a plan to get all of the students back into Westfield.

"I just want it to be cost effective and they take into consideration the students," said Jen Battles of Westfield.

The Westfield school committee has two options to consider with a reconfiguration proposal for the district.

"With bringing our students back from Russell, we will need to make room in all of our elementary schools to have these roughly 200 students return," said Susan Dargie, Westfield's director of curriculum and instruction.

Right now, there are seven elementary schools with kids in kindergarten through grade five.

There are two middle schools with students grades six through eight, but that's about to change.

"In order to make room for our [kindergarten] to fourth grade, we need to have all of our fifth grade students become part of our middle schools," Dargie explained.

The two options are:

Two middle schools with grades five through eight

OR

Reconfigure the two middle schools into a grades five and six intermediate school and a grades seven to eight middle school.

"What's going to be the bottom line, the best option for our students long-term, down the road because we don't want to do this and then have to turn around and change it," Battles noted.

The school district told us that they have talked extensively with staff, parents, and students and no jobs would be cut - just moved around.

However, there have been some concerns among the community. One of the biggest is transportation.

"Bussing...cost and logistics...having students go from all points of our city to one school versus having students on the south side of the city go to one school and the students on the north side go to one as they do now," Dargie noted.

The school committee does plan to vote tonight on one of those two options. It wouldn't begin until the 2018-2019 school year.

