City responded to site of deadly Westfield fire for multiple hoarding complaints

A fire in Westfield on Saturday afternoon killed two women and fire fighters said the combination of hoarding and lack of smoke detectors made an already dangerous situation even worse.

The city of Westfield Health Department told Western Mass News that they have responded to this home twice a year for the last three years, because of the code violations outside of the home.

“Last couple of years, we've gotten quite a few complaints from the neighbors about the exterior, so that so that is exclusively has been our involvement with the property. Just the exterior conditions,” said Dir. Of Public Health Joseph Rouse.

The exterior is littered with debris and trash. The Board of Health had to step in.

There are only three instances where the city can enter the home to assess any dangerous hoarding in the home.

If they’re alerted by emergency personnel that the home is unsafe, a family member reaches out for safety concerns, or if they get a court appointed warrant to get inside a home believed to be dangerous.

And no code enforcement was called into the home to potentially help these two victims.

Neighbors have made multiple complaints about the home on Park Street, and the Westfield Health Department said the home had complied with their requests to clean up around the outside, but just a short time later it would be bad again.

“Hoarding is a tough one, because you can't mandate cleanliness and if we can't get in there to document, then we can't start the process.”

Rouse told Western Mass News that the most successful cases to address hoarding involve other agencies, like children or mental health services.

That way they can help the person make a lifestyle change.

“Nobody just decides to accumulate all of the stuff and create health and safety issues, it just happens and sometimes it gets to the point where it's beyond anything they can do about it on their own.”

But people are allowed to live however they choose. It’s only when it gets to a dangerous situation that the city can step in to help.

