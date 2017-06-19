Hydrants problems did not effect Westfield fatal fire

The weekend fire that killed two Westfield women was a tough one to fight for firefighters.

Hydrant issues caused a delay.

There was a delay in finding a proper fire hydrant with enough water pressure when fighting this fire in Westfield.

But firefighters assure Western Mass News that it did not affect their ability to fight the blaze at 40 Park Street.

“We had a hydrant situation, but I did not have effect on us performing our duties,” said Deputy Chief Patrick Egloff.

Fire trucks hold 750 gallons of water. Westfield responded with two trucks.

The standard operating procedure includes hooking up to a hydrant in order to replenish the water that the truck was using.

“We hook into a hydrant, which goes and replenishes the water supply in the fire truck that we are using. That’s 750 gallons. So there was a delay in replenishing the water on the truck, but not with putting the water on to the fire.”

This home had other problems, like no working smoke detectors, and hoarding.

Deputy Chief Egloff told Western Mass News that this fire was put out quickly with the water on the trucks.

They called Barnes as mutual aid for their tanker just in case.

Going forward, Westfield Fire Department is confident in their water supply.

“I have the upmost confidence in the city of Westfield’s water supply. We could go right now and get a fire and I am 99.9% sure that we would be able to put out that fire with the water supply that we have in the city of Westfield.”

Like anything in the city, a pot hole or broken streetlight. The city will fix it. Chief Egloff said that a low pressure hydrant is no different.

“If we have a hydrant that has an issue, we make note of it and we have our dispatch center call the water department and they put it on a list to get fixed, and just like anything else in the city it may not get fixed tomorrow, but it will get fixed.”

The Hampden County District Attorney's office has identified the victims as 92 year old Mary Woodworth and Theresa Woodworth, age 54.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

