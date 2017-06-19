Springfield man sentenced to prison following child rape conviction

A Springfield man was sentenced to 15 to 17 years in state prison after being convicted of two counts of child rape.

Carlos Rivera, 45 of Springfield, was convicted on Thursday June 15, and sentenced the following day.

Testimony of Rivera’s sexual abuse came from the now adult survivor and stepson to the defendant.

The sexual abuse was said to have spanned from 1999 to 2009 in the family homes in Holyoke, meaning the victim endured the abuse from age six to sixteen.

