Sen. Lesser Whistle Stop tour draws support for East-West Rail

The effort to bring high speed rail service from Boston to Springfield is picking up steam.

Senator Eric Lesser spent the day on a whistle stop tour of the state in support of East-West train service.

He began his day in Boston with his last stop in Springfield, where a rally was being held at Union Station.

Senator lesser arrived at union station around 5:30.

It was the last stop on his five stop tour.

A crowd has gathered here in support of East-West Rail.

The whistle stop tour began in Boston then headed west with stops in Framingham, Worcester, Palmer, and Springfield.

Senator Lesser took the commuter rail from Boston to Framingham, then drove the rest of the way to highlight the need for a high speed rail.

Senator Lesser arrived at the Palmer train station just after 3:30.

There, Senator Lesser met with local business leaders to talk about economic development opportunities for the area with high speed East-West Rail.

Western Mass News spoke with Senator Lesser and one local businessman about how East-West Rail could help transform this part of the state.

"The dividing line here is whether we take true this is a Commonwealth and all parts of our state have equal access, good jobs, and good housing."

Senator Lesser has proposed a study to look at the feasibility and economic benefits of a high speed rail link between Springfield and Boston.

After his meeting with local officials in Palmer, Senator Lesser traveled to Springfield for a rally at Union Station.

