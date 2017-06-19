New pool open in Chicopee

The city of Chicopee is getting ready for a big weekend!

It's newly renovated, nearly 2-million-dollar Ray Ash public pool will open for the first time on Saturday.

This weekend is three years in the making.

Back in 2014, three of the city's four outdoor pools had to be shut down after testing positive for hazardous PCB's.

This is Chicopee's new public pool at the Ray Ash Memorial Park off of Arcade Street.

“The cost of that repair cost $1,800,000. The demolition of the pool, the removal of the PCB material, the testing to make sure that it was completely gone, then the construction of the new pool,” said Chicopee Parks superintendent Carolyn Porter.

Back in 2014, Chicopee Park Superintendent Carolyn Porter told Western Mass News, the city had to make a tough choice.

Which of the three pools they were forced to shut down after finding PCB's in the paint, caulk and concrete, would they rebuild.

The pool at Szot Park did not make the cut.

Basically a 2-million-dollar commitment would have to be made by the city to open Szot.

Szot was not the most frequently attended pool when it was open in the city.

But along with renovating the Ash Park pool, the city is also upgrading the Rivers Park Pool.

And the state run Sarah Jane Park is ready to go.

The city is also keeping open the indoor pools at Chicopee Comp and Chicopee High School.

Porter said the city will look at attendance numbers at the end of the season to see if any adjustments need to be made for next summer.

As for what they city intends to do with the old pool at Szot Park, Porter told Western Mass News that the city is open to suggestions.

