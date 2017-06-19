Early evening storm leaves damage throughout western Mass.

The storm left a lot of damage throughout western Massachusetts.

From Deerfield, Agawam, and to Holyoke, powerful winds and heavy downpours left a lot of damage in its wake.

Downed trees and wires were scattered throughout the roads.

In Deerfield, Bob Melnik found a large tree toppled in front of his driveway.

“It wasn't that bad and then it got really windy for a couple of minutes. I didn't see the tree come down, but heard a nice little thud,” said Bob.

Clean up crews were kept busy throughout the day, working to clear the roadways.

And with the rain accumulating on the roads, drivers are going to want to take it extra slow.

“I live in Holyoke, so whenever there’s a Flood Watch, you can expect the streets to be flooded, so you have to change your traffic pattern a little bit.”

