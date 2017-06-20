Heavy rain and strong winds leave mark on western Mass

Now that yesterday's storm has moved on, cleanup efforts are underway across western Mass.

Eversource kept busy Monday, trying to restore power to homes and clear downed trees from the roadways.

On Canal Street in Holyoke, large puddles have accumulated and a few branches still scatter the roadway. But that wasn't the case Monday night as crews responded to the street for a downed tree.

About 600 people in Pittsfield were without power during the storm and more than 1,000 total in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties. As of this morning, however, power has been restored throughout.

On Thalia Street in Agawam, there were reports of a tree falling on a wire, but power has since been restored there as well.

Some lost power from trees going down and hitting wires. There was also minor damage on Thalia street in Agawam yesterday.

Western Mass News spoke with Deerfield resident, Bob Melnik, who described a tree falling during the storm.

"It wasn't that bad and then, it got really windy for a couple of minutes," Melnik said. "I didn't see the tree come down, but I heard a nice little thud."

If you know of any storm damage you'd like to report, send it to WGGBnewstips@westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more storm damage reports come in.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.