Improving conditions with developing sunshine and less humidity

Clouds will continue to decrease this morning as it turns less humid. Temperatures will reach into the 80's with dew points falling into the 50's. There could be a stray evening shower but most stay dry with a nice day on tap.

It will be cool and comfy tonight with temperatures into the 50's. You'll be able to shut the A.C.s off and open up the windows! Tomorrow (The first day of summer!) looks like a nice day with temperatures in the lower 80's under a mix of sun and clouds. A shower or two is possible tomorrow evening with a passing upper level disturbance, but not much wet weather is expected.

Temperatures and dew points are on the rise Friday and an approaching warm and cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms back to western Mass. We remain unsettled going into Saturday with a cold front passing through, then we dry out later in the day. Our next round of showers and storms is possible late Sunday into Monday morning. Overall, we remain warm and unsettled-typical for June.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.