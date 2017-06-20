Pleasant June weather continues to start summer

Patchy clouds will gradually give way to mostly clear skies this evening as the day cools off. We’ve got some good dry air in place now that we are finally behind a cold front, so feel free to leave the windows open! Temps overnight fall into the middle and upper 50s with a little fog possible through dawn.

Tomorrow marks the official beginning to summer! We hit the solstice at 12:24AM. It will be a very nice summer day too with highs getting into the upper 70s in the hills and Berkshires and low 80s through the valley. We will see a mix of clouds and sun and as an upper level disturbance and very weak front will come through in the afternoon with an isolated shower or two, but any rain would be hit or miss and short-lived. We are back to clear and cool Wednesday night.

Thursday will be beautiful with a mostly sunny sky and temps in the low to mid 80s with low humidity. High pressure shifts east Thursday night and dew points will begin to rise. Clouds increase through Friday morning with an approaching warm front and we turn hot and humid in the afternoon. Showers are possible early, then scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible through the afternoon and evening. Showers linger through Saturday morning as a cold front passes.

We turn drier and a bit cooler Sunday as high pressure builds in briefly. A few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday with an upper level disturbance, then we look dry through Tuesday.

