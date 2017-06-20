Search of Longmeadow home results in seizure of endangered fish

The weekend search at a Hampden County home ended with state officials finding an endangered fish.

Mass. Environmental Police said that on Sunday, officers from their department, along with members of the Longmeadow Police Department, executed a search warrant on a Longmeadow home.

As a result of that search, authorities seized a shortnose sturgeon.

"Shortnose sturgeon are federally protected and are listed as an endangered species under the Federal Endangered Species Act," the department said in a Facebook post.

A summons was issued to one person for possession of an endangered species.

Officials released the fish after it was determined that it was in good health.

For more information on the shortnose sturgeon, you can CLICK HERE.

Western Mass News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.