Hadley man accused of making a bomb threat at UMass pleads guilty

A 27-year-old man from Hadley accused of making a bomb threat while visiting UMass has admitted guilt to one count of Threatening to Commit a Crime.

Marey Carey, Spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that Abdul Ismail pleaded guilty Monday in court.

He was arrested on April 12th at his home during the early morning hours and was arraigned that same day.

At the time the NWDA's office reported that Ismail was visiting a student at their dorm room in Coolidge Hall when he made the verbal threats. He was not a student or an employee at UMass.

"Ismail made threatening statements to a female UMass-Amherst student he was visiting on the evening of April 11, 2017, including saying he was going to blow up her dormitory," explained Mary Carey with the NWDA's Office.

The student escorted Ismail from the building and contacted authorities.

Now over 2 month later, Ismail has admitted fault.

"After accepting Ismail’s guilty plea, Judge Thomas Estes placed the conviction “on file” for one year, meaning no official sentence will be imposed if Ismail avoids further legal trouble during that year," noted Carey.

Ismail, is a citizen of Ghana.

The investigation into the incident included the NWDA's Office, UMass Police assisted by Hadley Police, and by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.