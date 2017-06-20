State officials considering August sales tax holiday

A revival of a sales tax holiday, which would remove the sales tax for one weekend in August, may be back on the table after Governor Charlie baker called a revival to the idea an idea “worth consideration."

It was a staple each August from 2004 up until last year.

"Consistently, everybody would come out on that day and you would get bombarded by customers," said Nicole Cimeno with Mad Rag in Springfield.

A sales tax holiday gave businesses the chance to sell their items without imposing the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax.

It's something small businesses like Mad Rag in Springfield see as boon to their cause in an ever-changing consumer markets.

"Would bring up our revenue and our sales, probably by fifty percent...in one weekend," Cimeno explained.



However, less than two miles up the road from Mad Rag, another business that sells an entirely different product sees the sales tax holiday a little differently.

"For me, Salemi Appliance, we would give it a thumbs down," said Vincent Salemi of Salemi Appliance.

It's not because it doesn't bring in business, Salemi told us, but it's what comes with the sales tax holiday that is the problem.

"We have to have more people on because of the influx of customers, so yeah, we do a tremendous amount of business on that weekend, but then we have a tremendous amount of inventory that we have to figure out to coordinate it and that becomes a challenge," Salemi noted.

The governor entertained the idea of reintroducing the sales tax holiday saying that it was an idea “worth consideration.” Baker said that the retail business is “very tough” nowadays.



The committee on revenue will hear several testimonies later today with several bills calling for a suspension of the states sales tax for one weekend in August.

