Erving police find LSD "Ice Drop" bottles, 'Hulk' Ecstasy tablets during traffic stop

A Marblehead man is facing numerous charges after Erving Police say they found illegal narcotics including LSD in "Ice Drop" bottles inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

26-year-old, Sean O'Connor, was taken into custody Friday night. Police pulled his vehicle over suspecting he was driving illegally.

"Officer Adam Paicos conducted a traffic stop on suspicion of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License on East Main Street," said Erving Police.

This was just after 9:15 p.m. Friday.

When police confirmed he was driving illegally, they searched the vehicle and found drugs. An Orange Police Department K-9 unit was brought in to assist.

"Located inside the vehicle were several illegal narcotics with an approximate street value of $15,000, packaging materials, and $3,270 in cash," explained the Erving Police Department.

But the manner in which some of drugs were packaged was concerning to authorities.

"Some of the LSD was in liquid form, packaged in "Ice Drop" bottles. Ice Drops are a mint breath freshener, and there have been incidents where children accidentally ingested LSD, thinking it was the Ice Drop product," noted Erving Police.

"Additionally, the MDMA, which has a street name of Ecstasy was shaped as a green colored tablet made to resemble the face of the cartoon super hero The Hulk. These tablets closely resemble a children's chewable vitamin, and if ingested could cause serious harm," added police.

O'Connor faces multiple charges including Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class B Drug With Intent To Distribute, Possession of LSD (Acid), a Class B Drug With Intent To Distribute, Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy), a Class B Drug with Intent To Distribute, Possession of THC (Shatter), a Class C Drug with Intent To Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, a Class D Drug with Intent To Distribute, Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.

He's currently being held on $25,000 cash bail at the Franklin County House of Correction in Greenfield pending his arraignment.

