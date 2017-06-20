Northampton residents divided over noisy neighborhood construction

Some noisy construction is causing a problem for parts of a Northampton neighborhood.



Homeowners have bulldozers and backhoes moving just outside their backyard and everyone is counting down the days until the crushing operation is complete.



Construction continues to put up house after house at Village Hill in Northampton. It's a relatively new development. Homes just seem to go up left and right, but when it comes to the sound of crushing rock into dust, five days a week, seven hours a day, some residents have had enough.



"Somebody had to listen to my construction while my place was being built, but this is not normal construction noise. This is like rock quarrying," said Betsy Nicoletti.



Nicoletti told us that the banging used to start at 7 a.m. until too many residents complained.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz came to the site personally and had the start time moved up to 9 a.m., despite city law allowing crews to start at 7 a.m.

It helped, but the noise has gone on for weeks.

Doug Beattie has seen it and heard it all up close, but believe it or not, he was sleeping when his wife let us inside.

"The noise...I can let go into the background even when it is loud as it is," said Beattie.



The noise difference will actually shock you. It's nice and quite inside the Beattie home, but the second you step out, it's like walking straight through a construction site.



Beattie praises the work done on his new home. He moved here just weeks ago from New York and told us that their rural Binghamton home was actually noisier.

"We heard the noise from the highway and several roads around us and people loved to run their motorcycles up our road," Beattie added.



Nicoletti said that Village Hill is a great place to live, but questions the construction crew's motives.



"I don't know why they couldn't just take those rocks out, and put new rocks in," Nicoletti noted.



There's an answer for that. The construction, and most notably the rock crushing, is being done by Pecoy & Sons Construction of West Springfield. We asked owner Kent Pecoy that same question and he said that with the amount of rock they found, it would take nearly 200 trucks to transport it out, likely creating a circus on the roads for miles.

Pecoy said the best way was to simply crush as fast as possible and he expects this noise to finally wrap up by Friday.

The rocks do have a purpose in the end. They will be used to help with water drainage for the homes.

