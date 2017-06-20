Pittsfield car dealer arrested after police say he inappropriately touched woman

A car salesman in Pittsfield charged with indecent assault while on a test drive with a woman looking to buy a car.

The car salesman took the woman out for a secondary test drive, what happened next shocked the young woman.

25 -year-old Kaleb Lamos was arraigned in Pittsfield District Court on indecent assault and battery charges after he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman he took out for a test drive.

Western Mass News obtained court documents that state the victim went to Haddad Nissan to purchase a car.

She first went with her father. Lamos then texted her asking where the best place in town to get a massage. According to police reports the victim found this odd but responded with a legitimate recommendation.

The report noted: “The victim stated that she felt the message was inappropriate but didn't want to make a big deal about it because she just wanted to buy the car."

He then asked if she would be interested in a second test drive. She accepted.

The victim told police that Lamos took her for a test drive, but this time he drove, which again was odd to the victim. While out in the vehicle Lamos shuffled around with the center console before reaching over to massage her private area.

She immediately pushed his hand away and said she wanted to go back to the dealership.

She still wanted to purchase the car but notified dealership managers of the incident according to the victim’s statement to police.

She felt like there wouldn't be consequences.

"After the shock wore off she decided to report the incident to police and wanted Lamos to be charged for the incident," the reported stated.

Lamos was released on conditions to stay away from the victim. Western Mass News has reached out to dealership requesting comment and the status of Kaleb Lamos' employment.

They have not answered our requests, but his photo remains on the company's website as a sales associate.

The case has been continued to August 8th.

