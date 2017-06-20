Holyoke Police investigating a bank robbery on Northampton Street

Holyoke Police are currently investigating a robbery that occurred this morning at a United Bank branch on Northampton Street.

Lt. Albert tells Western Mass News that a white male entered the bank at around 11:40 a.m. and demanded money verbally.

There were no weapons used and no injuries, however the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described to be a white male, taller than average, wearing gray/dark pants with a dark top, a Red Sox hat, carrying a royal blue shopping bag.

The suspect left on foot, and there was no proof of a car being involved.

Police shortly searched the area but to no avail.

Anyone with information is requested to call our the Holyoke Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 413-322-6900.

