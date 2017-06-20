Springfield doctor accused of drug possession and carrying a dangerous weapon

A Springfield doctor will be back in court this Friday after police allege he was driving with a suspended license and carrying illegal drugs in his car.

Dr. Thomas Graziano, who's listed as a doctor with Springfield Medical Associates, was arrested by Holyoke Police last summer.

Police said that Dr. Graziano, who specializes in family medicine, was operating the car with a suspended license last August.

Upon further investigation, police said that they found multiple pill bottles without labels in a backpack.

Police said that they found four pills believed to be ecstasy, as well as what they believe to be PCP, marijuana and LSD.

They also reported finding a large knife with spikes sticking out of the handle that can be used for brass knuckles.

Dr. Graziano was charged with driving with a suspended license, carrying a dangerous weapon, and three counts of drug possession.

Graziano's attorney has filed a motion asking the judge to issue an order that the evidence police allegedly found was obtained illegally,

That motion will be discussed Friday in Chicopee District Court.

Dr. Graziano's attorney issued a statement to Western Mass News which said, "Dr. Graziano denies the allegations made against him by the Holyoke police in this matter, and insists on his innocence. The true facts will be revealed at the appropriate time."

Western Mass News reached out to Springfield Medical Associates to find out the status of Dr. Graziano. They had no comment.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.