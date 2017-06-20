Westfield parents conflicted over school reconfiguration

Changes are coming to Westfield schools following a vote Monday night.

The school committee had two options to reconfigure the schools and they chose the one with more documented support.

However, it's causing some confusion among parents.

The school committee voted for the more expensive option, but the school superintendent told us that it's the better option for students.

"There's a wide maturity gap between fifth graders and eighth graders," said Jackson McCutchen of Westfield.



That's one of the reasons why the school committee voted 6-to-1 to reconfigure the middle school, separating fifth and sixth graders from seventh and eighth.



"A lot of school systems do things like that and it seems to be successful, so it seems like a good idea," McCutchen added.



Westfield has been sending some of its elementary school students to Russell. The school department has been working on a plan to get them back to Westfield.



"There was option one, which was to create two middle schools grades five through eight. Option two was to have one intermediate school grades five-six, and then another intermediate school grades seven-eight," said Westfield School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski.



In a survey sent around to parents this month, an overwhelming majority voted for option two - 69 percent - whereas only 30 percent of those surveyed chose the other option.



"I think it's a great decision. I think they did five-six and seven-eight.. I think five to eight is too much," said Jackie Funaro of Westfield.

Westfield Public Schools told us that one of the main factors for parents in that community survey was appropriate age groupings. Sixty-eight percent ranked it as 'very important.'



"We actually had some parents in public participation last night saying this isn't about money, this is what's right for kids," added Czaporowski



Westfield Public Schools told us that the reconfiguration plan chosen is the more expensive option.



"We are going to have to add six bus runs in order to make this happen and there's an estimated $400,000 cost to that. However, by closing Russell, there's also a significant savings, so in fact, it probably is gonna balance out," Czaporowski explained.



This new school system doesn't go into effect until the fall of 2018.

"I think it's a great decision for Westfield," Funaro said.

Some parents told us they wish the school committee chose the least expensive option, while others said they wish there was a third option to choose from.

