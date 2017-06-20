Stray electrical currents in bodies of water could pose safety risk

It's known as the silent killer. Electric shock drownings can happen in pools, lakes, and marinas and are to blame for at least two deaths over the weekend.

Two young people, in separate incidents, were killed by a stray elecrical current.

It turns out that most of these deaths happen in pools, so how do know you're safe when you get into that water?

On the Jersey shore, an 11-year-old girl died this past Saturday when she touched the rail to a metal boat lift. Police said that a stray electric current energized the equipment, causing the fatal shock.

Just the day before, a 19-year-old man died in a similar fashion after jumping into an Ohio lake where his family's power boat was docked and plugged in for shore power.

While these electric shock drownings happened in open water, studies show most happen in pools.

"All pools should be bonded. There is a current that goes through and unless that pool is bonded, that current can get into the water and cause serious damage and electrocution," said David Carter with Teddy Bear Pools in Chicopee.

Carter told us that bonded basically means grounded. A simple bonding wire, which looks like a medal lollypop, is what every pool has to have inside the filter.

"We pop that in and the water comes out here. It is then the responsibility of the electrician to run a wire around the circumference of the pool at attach to this. Should any stray current come in, this absorbs it," Carter explained.

Make sure, Carter said, you have a certified electrician do the work.

There are also new products on the market, like one called Shock Alert.

Before jumping in, send Shock Alert in first. A red light means a stray current is present. A green light means swim. It costs $150.

"I'd pay a million dollars to make sure everyone is safe going into that pool. You're there to enjoy the pool, not to be hurt," Carter noted.

If you have an older pool or have had work done in or around your pool, Teddy Bear told us that it's a good idea to have a certified electrician check your pool before the start of each summer, to make sure it's still bonded.

