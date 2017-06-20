Westfield mom fighting for 'all-abled' playground

A Westfield mother of two disabled children is fighting for a playground that suits all children.

Mandi Riel's daughter, who has cerebral palsy, has trouble playing on the playground down the street. That's why she's going after an 'all-abled' playground.



Lillith, who is three years old, was born with hypotonic cerebral palsy.



"All the time, she needs to wear braces on her feet that keep her feet from turning in," Riel said.



Riel wants the city of Westfield to fund a playground where Lillith could play without mom following her every move.

"My goal is ultimately for all of the children - typical children, as well as physically disabled children, mentally disabled children - to play together on the playground," Riel explained.



Riel told us that her son has aspergers, depression, and ADHD. She can't take Lillith to the playground without help from another adult.



Despite her struggles, Lillith's a happy little girl.



Lillith and her 4-year-old cousin, Avaya, like to play together, but at the playground, that's not always possible - with Lillith on the little slide and Avaya climbing up to the big one.



"My niece is playing up here and my daughter is playing over there," Riel noted.



The Department of Parks and Recreation told us that they can't put a price tag on it, but they are in the preliminary stages of constructing an all-abled playground.



Riel wants to see a ground more feasible for wheelchairs, safer handrails, and awnings over slides.

There's a meeting starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be in city hall and Riel is bringing a long list of ideas.

