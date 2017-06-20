Orange to transform into 'Castle Rock' for Stephen King series

Stephen King fans are probably familiar with Castle Rock, a fictional town that has served as the basis for many of his novels and short stories.

In his works, it's said to be 188 miles from the city of Boston, but a new show centered around the town will feature a setting just 42 miles from Springfield.



2017 is the year for Stephen King fans and for residents of Orange.



"I am a fan of Stephen King books. I have read almost every single one of them," said Kris Burns, co-owner of Millers River Cafe.



Their town will soon become the set for exterior shots of a ten episode series on the town interwoven through King's works.



"If clowns start popping out of the sewer, I'm moving," said Laurie Neely.

We checked and while we didn't find anybody floating down there, the fictitious Maine town was the scene of many of King's works like Needful Things, Bag of Bones, and the story of everyone's favorite lovable dog, Cujo.



"They have only written a couple of scripts. The writers are writing the other ones. They are reacting as they see the writing," said Kevin Kennedy.





Kennedy has been working as the liaison to the film crew, showing locations. "Houses, schools, mills, things that play into their script," he explained.



Kennedy noted that during some of the filming, streets might have to be closed and at some point, the downtown will be shut down, so each store front can be transformed into Castle Rock



"We are thrilled about this one because we think it's going to help get the word out that Orange is alive and thriving," Miller added.



Miller is looking forward to the series, as well as the boost it could bring to local businesses.



"That's a few months of added interest in the town and I'm sure all local business would be happy to take advantage of. It gives us something to sell because we love it here," Miller noted.



The filming of the Hulu show begins at the end of July and will run until January.

