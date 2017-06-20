Springfield city councilors reject contract with district fire chiefs over residency language

The controversy over a new contract for district fire chiefs in Springfield heats up again.

At issue is a residency requirement for district chiefs living outside Springfield.

Monday night, city councilors rejected a contract for district chiefs. Now, negotiators will be going back to the bargaining table again.

The motion failed on a 6-to-6 tie vote. It needed seven votes to pass.

Under the proposed contract, any person promoted to district chief starting next month would be required to comply with the residency requirement and live in Springfield.

Springfield's human resources and labor relations director Bill Mahoney told us that despite the setback last night, the negotiating process will continue with the hopes that a new contract will soon be approved.

"This goes back to 2012, so this is our longest outstanding contract. It is the only one from that era. We'd like to get it done, so we'll come back, keep on negotiating, and hopefully bring another one back to the city council for ratification," Mahoney explained.

Mahoney told us that there are 24 union contracts in the city and that right now, 16 have residency in them.

One of the major sticking points with city councilors is that some councilors oppose the proposed language because it would not require current district chiefs to live in Springfield, only those promoted to district chief starting in July.

