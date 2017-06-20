Turners Falls school board moves forward with choosing new mascot

The debate over the Turners Falls High School mascot moves into summer without a decision.

The school board voted to drop the Indians mascot earlier this year.

And the board is moving ahead with the search for a new mascot name.

This in spite of a majority voting in favor of keeping the Indian mascot during a town-wide referendum.

The school board committee decided to drop the mascot, because they said it’s culturally insensitive, but several residents said they disagree.

The Gill-Montague Regional School Committee met again Tuesday night to discuss a new mascot.

After months of debate and public hearings, the majority of the school board committee voted to remove the Indians mascot back in February.

But since then, the town continues to be divided on the issue.

Karen Shepherd told Western Mass News that she thinks the mascot stands for tradition.

“It’s been that way forever and it's a tradition, and truthfully they're quite a good team, and I don't understand why the rest of the people don't want it. I feel like most people in town want to leave it the way it is.”

In May, there was a non-binding referendum to gauge public opinion about the mascot change.

Nearly 75 percent of voters in town voted to keep the Indians mascot.

Folks wanting the Indians mascot to remain are pushing for the school board committee to suspend its process given the results of the vote.

The school board has declined.

As for now, the new mascot name remains to be seen.

Tonight was just a discussion and no immediate decision was made.

As for new uniforms and gear, it will cost around 6 thousand dollars.

