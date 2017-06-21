New Springfield public schools contract raises teacher salaries

The Springfield School Committee voted unanimously in favor of a new teachers' contract, Tuesday night at City Hall.

The vote comes after 18 months of negotiation and just last week the Springfield Education Association ratified the contract by a vote of more than 90 percent, Chief Communications Officer for Springfield Public Schools, Azell Cavaan, said.

The new contract not only includes the pay raise so that all teacher salaries meet the average of other teachers across western Mass, but it also allows teachers to collaborate and plan together, Superintendent Daniel Warwick said.

"The competitive wages represented in this contract will allow us to better compete in a very, very competitive market," Warwick said. "I'd like to thank the School Committee for their generous offer for our teachers."

Mayor Domenic Sarno, said the new contract agreement is a "very important" development.

"I'm extremely happy that we have a contract that is competitive because it's good for our teachers," Sarno added. "It's good for our students. It's good for our City. It's good for education."

Just last month, Forbes Magazine, ranked the Springfield Public Schools district as the 146th best midsize employer in the country.

