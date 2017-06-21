Nice start to summer - Stray storm possible

Summer has arrived! We hit the solstice at 12:24AM last night. It will be a nice summer day too with temperatures reaching into the lower 80's. We will see a mix of clouds and sun and as an upper level disturbance and very weak front will come through in the afternoon with an isolated shower or thunderstorm, especially from the Mass Pike south. Most of us will stay dry but just keep an eye to the sky increase! It will nice and cool again tonight too.

Tomorrow will be beautiful! It will be the pick of the week! We'll see a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the low to mid 80s with low humidity. High pressure shifts east tomorrow night and dew points will begin to rise. There could be an early shower on Friday as a warm front lifts through. It will turn hot and humid in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible in the evening and into the night. Showers linger through Saturday morning as a cold front passes. So Saturday will start humid then things will dry out during the afternoon with developing sunshine.

We turn drier and a bit cooler on Sunday as high pressure builds in briefly. A few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday with an upper level disturbance, then we look dry through Tuesday.