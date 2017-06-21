Top 10 weather day tomorrow followed by a stormy Friday

We have another very nice night on tap with clearing skies and temperatures cooling back into the 50s across western Mass. We keep a clear sky through sunrise and as the sun comes up, we will warm quickly. High pressure will dominate Thursday, bringing a mostly sunny sky and temps into the low to mid 80s with low humidity-a near perfect summer day!

Humidity will begin to rise and clouds will increase Thursday night ahead of an approaching warm front. A shower or weak thunderstorm is possible Friday morning as this front moves through, then we get toasty with highs climbing into the upper 80s with dew points nearing 70! Sultry! Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front. One or two storms may have strong wind gusts and heavy rain is likely with everything that comes through.

Our cold front will exit Saturday morning, keeping clouds and showers around early. Rain from Cindy should make it to the Mid-Atlantic, but should stay to our south-still, some heavy downpours are possible in the morning. Clouds should gradually decrease in the afternoon. We are dry Sunday and seasonable with lower humidity. A backdoor cold front looks to sweep through Sunday night through Monday with a shower or storm Monday evening. Temps stay in the upper 70s through Wednesday.

