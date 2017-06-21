Water main break on several roads in Northampton

The City of Northampton says service has been interrupted on several streets due to a water main break. This includes Audubon, River, and Reservoir Roads.

They posted the notice to their Twitter page just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

"Service interrupted & rest of Leeds may experience spotty pressure," officials said.

Repair work is being done at this time.

"Crews are working to make repairs and restore service ASAP," the city said on their website.

No word yet on how long that work will take though.

Western Mass News is working on getting more details and we'll update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

