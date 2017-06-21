Belchertown PD seek for person who fled from serious 2-car accident

Belchertown police are on the lookout for someone who they say fled the scene of a “serious” two-car accident Tuesday night.

According to a post on the Belchertown Police Department’s Facebook page, the accident occurred in the area of Bay Road near Stebbins Street around 11:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they received information that an occupant in one of the vehicles fled and two K9 units from Belchertown and Amherst responded to assist the search.

That area of Bay Road was closed for four hours while police investigated, but after a “lengthy search” they were unable to locate the occupant.

Further information was not provided as the accident remains under investigation by the Belchertown Police Department.

