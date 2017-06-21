Over 100K office chairs recalled for possible fall hazard

Thousands of office chairs sold at online and in stores nationwide are being recalled due to a fall hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that the recall impacts about 124,000 Hazen mesh task chairs that were sold at Staples stores nationwide, as well as online at staples.com, staplesadvantage.com, and quill.com, between October 2014 and April 2017.

The agency said that the legs on the base of the chair may break and pose a fall hazard.

Staples has received 20 reports of legs breaking and three reports of injuries that resulted in minor bruises and cuts, according to the CPSC.

Item affected have a SKU of 1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a label on the underside of the seat cushion.

Customers with these chairs are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Staples for a free replacement base and instructions on replacing the original base.

More information can be obtained by contacting Staples at (866) 755-1321 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online via seatingrecall123.com or the 'Warranty and Recall' page on staples.com

