Belchertown gang member arrested after fleeing from Worcester police

A 20-year-old gang member from Belchertown was arrested on several charges after he fled from police during a traffic stop in Worcester.

Members of the Worcester Police Gang Unit were stuck in traffic Tuesday night when they saw a familiar gray Hyundai with New York license plates.

Worcester police said the driver of the Hyundai, Kasheen Cunningham was known to them as a “member of a local gang” and they were aware that Cunningham did not have a valid driver’s license.

Once Cunningham's car was stopped, police asked him to exit the vehicle where he fled on foot into traffic and “disturbed several citizens.”

Police proceeded to chase after him and moments later he was found hiding under a piece of machinery where he eventually came out and was placed under arrest.

Cunningham faces several charges including:

Driving without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID card

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

The passenger in the car, who was identified as 22-year-old Tyemike Smith of Worcester who is also a local gang member was charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID card

