Some Britax, BOB car seats recalled due to possible choking hazard

Several models of Britax and BOB car seats and travel systems are subject to a recall due to a possible choking hazard.

Britax, in cooperation with the National Highway Safety Administration, announced the recall Wednesday for the chest clips on certain models of Britax B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite, and BOB B-Safe 35 infant seats and travel systems.

Britax said that the center tab on the chest clip could break, which could pose a choking hazard to a child.

Impacted items were manufactured between November 1, 2015 and May 31, 2017. A full list of model numbers can be found here.

Britax noted that no choking injuries have been reported.

Customers can CLICK HERE to determine if a particular seat is subject to the recall.

The company explained that those with affected products can continue to use the car seats if the chest clip is removed or the center tab of the clip is monitored for signs of breakage. The clip, Britax explained, is not a required safety device and rather is used to help position the shoulder straps.

If your car seat is affected and was previously registered with Britax, a free replacement clip will be sent to you.

If you have an affected seat. but it has not been registered, you can CLICK HERE to order a free replacement kit.

Anyone with questions can contact Britax at (833) 474-7016 between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

More information on the recall can be found here.

