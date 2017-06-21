Court rejects MGM lawsuit as company competes with tribes

NEW YORK (WGGB/WSHM/AP) - MGM Resorts International has lost another round in a court fight aimed at giving it leverage against Native American tribes in Connecticut as they compete over casino customers.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan agreed Wednesday that a Connecticut judge was right to dismiss MGM's lawsuit against the state.

MGM claimed it was placed at a competitive disadvantage. It says Connecticut created a special registration pathway for the state's two federally recognized tribes to build casinos on non-tribal land.

"We're gratified that the Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of MGM’s lawsuit. Our focus remains on saving the thousands of jobs and millions in state tax revenue that would have been lost had the legislature not passed SB 957. We look forward to developing an exciting new casino and continuing to build our state’s economy in the weeks and months ahead," said Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council, and Kevin Brown, chairman of the Mohegan Tribal Council, in a joint statement.

The appeals court called MGM's fears speculative. It noted that the developer of casinos and other commercial gaming enterprises has no specific plans to develop a casino in Connecticut.

Uri Clinton, MGM's Senior Vice President and Legal Counsel, added in a statement, “Today’s decision regarding the 2015 law, Special Act 15-7, will not affect MGM’s future ability to challenge Connecticut’s new casino statute, Senate Bill 957. As Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen has acknowledged, both in a recent press interview and in his March 13th legal opinion, the State will not be able to use any of the arguments regarding Special Act 15-7 in any future lawsuit, giving MGM standing to challenge Senate Bill 957."

An MGM Resorts International casino is slated to open late next year in Springfield.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). Information from the Associated Press was used in this report. All rights reserved.