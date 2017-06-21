Construction traffic urges Westfield residents to take action

Westfield residents are outraged after they've battled with the city to ban construction trucks from their streets.

On Wednesday, those residents went to City Hall to demand a change from Westfield leaders.

The construction going on near Paper Mill Road is causing a headache for residents like Kenneth Hawley.

He told Western Mass News that the heavy duty trucks are loud and dangerous and often speed while hitting the bumpy pavement as a cut-through to get to Holyoke Road.

"It's terrible now a days, trucks constantly back and fourth sometimes all night," Hawley said.



Hawley has lived on Paper Mill Road for over 40 years, and he said the battle with commercial construction trucks is nothing new.



Other residents like Beth Murphy feel the same way as he does.



"I know our neighbors have been putting up with this for years and everybody has just had it," said Murphy.



The main goal for residents of Paper Mill Road is banning all commercial trucks for passing down their street.

Residents are scheduled to meet with leaders at the Westfield City Hall on Wednesday afternoon at 6 p.m.

