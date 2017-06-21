Summer camp season kicks off across western Mass.

Now that it's officially summer, parents in western Massachusetts are getting ready to send their kids off to camp.

Like many others, the Scantic Valley YMCA's Stoney Brook Acres camp in Wilbraham starts Monday.

The camp in Wilbraham is one of the biggest summer camps in the area as it covers 20 acres, and the staff is gearing up for the 100-plus kids who will arrive first thing Monday morning.

"We've been busy training the last couple of weeks with our staff, cleaning up the campground, making sure that we're prepared to welcome all the campers come monday morning," said Camp Director Ryan Carrie.



Carrie told Western Mass News that they will be there all weekend, loading up on supplies for arts and crafts and getting out all the equipment needed for camp goers this season.



"It's all about being prepared and being intentional. We just need to make sure that we are providing our staff with the resources to know what to do as soon as the kids walk through those doors," Carrie noted.



From 5 to 15 years old, camp goers of any age will have plenty of activities to do from mini-golf, sports, and of course the pool which includes daily swim lessons.



"We try to keep it age appropriate so that they are with kids their same age and it's up to our specialists and our counselors to make sure our kids stay engaged and are having fun while they're in those different areas," Carrie explained.

Western Mass News did reach out to many local camps, all of whom said they are close to filling up but still have availability.

