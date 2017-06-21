Private well in Westfield found with high contaminant level

Water quality in the city of Westfield continues to be a big concern as new data about private well water is released.

According to the tests, one well showed more than 12 times the health advisory level for contaminants.

Those who live near this well - located on the north side of the city - are concerned.



A new Department of Environmental Protection report shows results from private well tests, with one on Lower Sandyhill Road with more than 12 times the lifetime health advisory level for contaminants called PFOA and PFOS.



"It is a substance of concern and this is what we need to find out, just what’s been going on in our own bodies," said Gail Bean.



Bean has lived in Westfield all her life, raising children and now grandchildren near city wells that were shut off last year for high levels of those same contaminants.

"I drank the water all those years, I cooked, I boiled potatoes, pasta, made formula," Bean noted.



The lifetime health advisory level for these particular contaminants, PFOA and PFOS, which can be found in a large number of consumer products, is 70 parts per trillion.

At a home on Lower Sandyhill Road, the test came back with 864 parts per trillion. That’s why the Department of Environmental Protection is now providing residents here with bottled water.



"I believe we need to have our blood tested," Bean said.



Residents are now asking the city for city-wide blood testing to find out just how much these chemicals have affected them.



“That’s a very high number. This is something I’ve been pushing for for a very long time since last year was to get these private wells tested," said Mary Ann Babinski, Ward 1 City Councilor.



A resident at this home at 285 Lower Sandyhill Road told us that he rents the property and the Mass. D.E.P. is providing him with bottled water, but he’s concerned about showering.

"We as a city need to step up as a city and take care of," Babinski explained.



The Westfield water department told us that this is an issue for the health department to respond to. The health department did not immediately respond to comment.

