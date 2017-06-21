Animal rescue experts warn drivers about turtles on the move

A snapping turtle is on the road to recovery after it was hit by a car this week.

The hefty reptiles are on the move as mother snapping turtles are looking for places to lay their eggs, which often at times they end up in the middle of the road.

Westfield Animal Control got a call by a police officer who was on patrol and spotted the injured turtle that was hit by a car and left for dead.

The poor turtle suffered damage to the top of its shell and a significant injury to her beak.

"Because their shells snap back, even though that turtle looks like she's fine, she could have internal injuries," said Westfield Animal Control Officer, Renee Robichaud.

Turtles follow the same route as their female ancestors did to make their nests, and often at times they can end up just about anywhere so it's important to be careful, especially while driving.

"They're crossing roads that probably weren't there previously. The moon guides them, so a lot of times light at night can confuse them," said Robichaud.

Even if a turtle seems to be okay after being hit, their shell could cause some serious internal damage.

"You can assist them across the road, always in the direction that they are already heading," Robichaud noted.

Always make sure to break if you can, and call your local animal control.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.