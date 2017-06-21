Lia Surprise Squad helps with 20th anniversary surprise

After 20 years of marriage, Sabrena Brantley is looking to celebrate her anniversary in a special way, so she went for the "Hail Mary" and threw the nomination over to our Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad for help.

Brantley wants to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary like a true champion for her husband, Tyrone, who's a big Patriots fan. She wrote down her stats and passed it to our Surprise Squad, hoping for a winning score on their big day.

"He never, ever does anything for himself. He's always putting his family first, so I was like I gotta do something," Sabrena Brantley said.

Because of Tyrone's unmatched success, we had to play along, so up the stairs we went, completely deflating Tyrone's original plans to get breakfast.

"[What can you say the secret to a happy marriage is?] Love and God, that's all," Tyrone said.

It's a true team dynasty that bonds over a mutual love of sports because - much like the Patriots - the two know what it's like to work hard for a jewel-encrusted ring.

"We've been together for 24 years, married for 20. He's always sacrificing himself for us," Sabrena said.

Playing like a true champion, Sabrena said that they never fumble over what to watch on television, whether it be Western Mass News or the Celtics, Sox, or Patriots.

"Matter of fact, I just watched the Super Bowl two days ago," Tyrone said.

Because Sabrena loves Tyrone so much, she nominated him for the Surprise Squad. To start, we had some T-shirts for each of them.

Then, tied in overtime, with one last play, the Surprise Squad had a jaw-dropping comeback to really finalize the surprise. We had you four gift cards towards purchasing Patriots tickets

On the receiving end, with tears in his eyes, Tyrone returned with a heartfelt victory speech.

"I'd like to say I love you very much. This was really a surprise. You caught me off guard and thank you News 40 as well," Tyrone explained.

