'Bob the Bike Man' makes special delivery to Springfield school

'Bob the Bike Man' is back. Today, he made another special delivery to a local school.

Western Mass News was there as 30 brand new bikes were delivered to students at Boland Elementary School who have had perfect attendance.

A few months ago, we introduced you to Bob Charland. He was diagnosed with a terminal brain condition and is choosing to spend much of his remaining time fixing up bicycles for children and giving them away.

Charland said that there is nothing like seeing the joy on the kids' faces.

"I'm thankful for the bike and that was really nice of him," said Sergio Gonzalez, a kindergartener.



AAA also donated helmets to keep riders safe as they hit the road.

