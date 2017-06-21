Homeless family assigned to live in 'uninhabitable' Holyoke shelter

A homeless family from Boston was arranged to live in a shelter 111 miles away in Holyoke.

Nathan Johnson and his family of seven are being forced to live in a 27 foot long camper after claiming the shelter was uninhabitable.

Ever since Johnson had to leave his job as a garbage man due to health issues, him and his family have been bouncing from home to temporary home.

A state agency assigned them to the move 111 miles away from what they know as home and where their disabled children have support.

"They need support and shelter and I feel like that's the main thing that I'm supposed to give them, and I've failed," said Anne Johnson.

The Department of Housing and Community Development told Western Mass News that they make every effort to settle families close to where they become homeless from.

At the time when the Johnson family was looking for shelter, the only place for them to go was in Holyoke.



The Johnson's said the apartment they were given had no locks, and had mice feces.

After only 9 days someone broke into his daughter's bedroom, and that was the moment they know they needed to get out.

The DHCD said they take all individual cases and transfer requests seriously to meet a family's needs, while working with residents to hold shelter providers accountable for proper site conditions.

The Johnson's hope that they will be able to go back to North Shore, but are also hopeful that they can stay together.

The DHCD said they are finalizing new appropriate shelter plans for for the Johnsons in the coming days.

As for the poor living conditions claims in the shelter, the state said they work with shelters to address problems and move families to other housing until the conditions can be addressed.

