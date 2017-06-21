2 injured in motorcycle accident on Rt. 57 in Agawam

Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident that happened around 5 p.m. on Route 57.

State police told Western Mass News two people have been injured although the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The right lane and the middle lane are closed about a half a mile before the rotary on the eastbound side.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

