Motorcyclist transported after crash on Rt. 57 in Agawam

A motorcyclist was taken to Baystate Medical Center after they got into an accident that happened on Route 57 in Agawam.

Two lanes were closed for almost an hour, but traffic was moving smoothly just before 6 p.m.

State police told Western Mass News that the motorcyclist rear ended another vehicle.

The extent of the motorcyclists injuries are unknown at this time.

