Vigil scheduled for Clarksburg woman missing since March

Jo Ringer of Clarksburg has been missing for almost four months. The 39-year-old was last seen on March 2 and investigators are treating her disappearance as a homicide investigation.

Family members of the missing woman and especially her 19-year-old daughter, Savanah, want answers.

Wednesday night, an Easthampton park will be filled with family, friends, and candles. Approximately 250 people are expected to show up in support.



Savanah Ringer, 19, has been getting by with the help of her support system.



“You gotta stay strong and keep your head high and do what you gotta do to push forward," Savanah Ringer said.



Savanah’s mother, Jo Ringer, hasn’t been seen since March 2. Investigators are treating her disappearance as a homicide investigation with her late husband, Chad Reidy - who died of an apparent suicide - as the sole suspect.

However, Jo’s friends and family, who are planning for tonight’s vigil, haven’t lost hope.



“It will bring a lot more support for finding my mom," Savanah Ringer noted.



Ringer's friend, Ginger Plantier, has been a mother figure for Savanah through these past few difficult months.



“People are coming forward and showing support in tremendous ways," Plantier explained.

Kendra Rossi, Jo Ringer's foster sister, added, "It's amazing to see the community and to see you guys coming out and keeping Jo's name out there."



Family members from all over are in town specifically for tonight, like Rossi, who flew in from Nashville.



“Savanah just needs all the love and support she can get right now. It’s hard for me to watch her at 19 years old struggling to do the day to day things that come along with this," Rossi said.



The vigil starts tonight at 8 p.m. at Millside Park in Easthampton and organizers are expecting hundreds of people.

Plantier told us that the summer solstice is the perfect day for such an event. Summer was Jo’s favorite season and she loved spending time in the sun, riding her motorcycle.



“When the sun’s out and people are enjoying themselves outside, it’s one of those times when she should be there," Plantier added.

Plantier said that Jo will be here, in spirit.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.