House debates contentious overhaul of Massachusetts pot law

By BOB SALSBERG

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts House of Representatives has begun debating more than 100 proposed amendments to a bill that would repeal and replace the recreational marijuana law approved by the state's voters.

Hours earlier on Wednesday, several dozen pro-marijuana advocates gathered in front of the Statehouse to urge lawmakers to vote down the measure, or at least remove several elements they oppose.

The House bill would raise the tax on retail marijuana sales from 12 percent to 28 percent.

Other provisions include stringent background checks and fingerprinting for all people who own or work in licensed marijuana-related businesses, and authority for municipal officials to ban or limit pot shops from opening.

The Senate on Thursday is expected to take up a separate bill that would make fewer changes to the current law.

