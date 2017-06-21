Easthampton community holds vigil for still missing Jo Ringer

It’s been three long months since Jo Ringer of Clarksburg went missing.

Her abandoned car was found in Easthampton in March.

Tonight, Jo's family and friends held a vigil at a park in Easthampton holding out hope for her safe return.

Jo's family has been doing everything they can to try and bring her home, but they said tonight was about making sure this situation doesn't happen to any other family.

"Make sure she's not forgotten and people still know she's still missing," said Savannah Ringer.

Wearing bring Jo home shirts, family and lighting candles, friends of Jo Ringer came to Millside Park in Easthampton, coming together in their despair and grief.

Investigators are treating her disappearance as a homicide investigation with her late husband, Chad Reidy, who died of an apparent suicide, as the sole suspect.

The family has hired Dr. Sarah Stein, a private investigator to help them solve this case.

Stein told Western Mass News that she takes the information in this case and presents it to police in a different way.

"I come at this from a different perspective. I look at it from a behavioral analysis standpoint, and my job is to facilitate any information that needs to get to the Mass. State Police."

The family said that they want people to know the dangers of domestic violence and to speak up if you know someone in a dangerous relationship.

"We want to let them know there are resources and we want to keep the community engaged."

The family and Dr. Stein said that no tip is too small.

July 2 will be three months since Jo disappeared, but the family said that they will not lose hope and will fight until Jo is brought back.

