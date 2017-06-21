Four residents displaced following apartment fire in Springfield

Springfield Fire Dept. responded to a fire at a residence on 32-34 Longhill Street tonight around 6:30 p.m.
The fire was determined to be in a third floor - three family home.
It started in the front living room and was quickly extinguished by 6:44 p.m.
Four people had to be displaced and Red Cross is assisting.
The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating.
There was an estimated $75K in damages.
