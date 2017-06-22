Fantastic Thursday expect!

It's a cool, comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50's under a clear sky. Today will be fantastic as high pressure dominates our weather. It will be mostly sunny with temps into the low to mid 80s along with low humidity-a near perfect summer day!

Humidity will begin to rise and clouds will increase tonight ahead of an approaching warm front. A shower or weak thunderstorm is possible late tonight into tomorrow morning as this front moves through, then we get warm and humid with highs climbing into the upper 80s with dew points nearing 70! Sultry!

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front. One or two storms may have strong wind gusts and heavy rain is likely with everything that comes through.

Our cold front will exit Saturday morning, keeping clouds and showers around early. Rain from Cindy should make it to the Mid-Atlantic, but should stay to our south-still, some heavy downpours are possible Saturday morning. Clouds will gradually decrease in the afternoon as it becomes less humid. Sunday is looking nice as we see a sunny sky, temps near 80 and lower humidity.

A backdoor cold front looks to sweep through Sunday night through Monday with a shower or storm Monday evening. Temps stay in the upper 70s through Wednesday.

