Turning humid with showers and storms on the way

After a beautiful summer day here in southern New England, we’ve got some changing weather as we wrap up the work week. Tonight, clouds will be on the increase and so will dew points-leading to a muggier night. A shower or weak thunderstorm is a possibility tonight and overnight as well, but would be very spotty. Temperatures drop into the mid-60s for most.

A warm front will move through western Mass tonight, which will bring back the heat and humidity for Friday. Between and warm and cold front, we are looking at an unsettled day with spotty showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temps climb into the mid and upper 80s and dew points take a run at 70-making it feel quite humid. Any storms have the potential of turning severe, but chances are slim. The main threats Friday are torrential rain and strong wind gusts.

We are ahead of a cold front Friday night and leftover rain from Cindy will get pulled into the mid-Atlantic and southern New England through Saturday morning as the front pushes through. This will keep likely showers and thunderstorms around through roughly Noon Saturday, then skies will clear out for the afternoon. We are still warm and humid Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Drier air works back in Sunday and we will see sunshine and seasonably warm temps.

Next week will begin dry with temps around 80 Monday, but our next cold front will be pushing through Tuesday with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures stay near or slightly below normal through Wednesday, then as high pressure builds over the Southeast, temps will be on the rise for the end of the week.

